Jack Ma-backed Ant Group eyes USDC stablecoin for own blockchain: Report By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:51

USDC $0,9982 -0,12% MA $0,0005813 +0,76% ANT $0,000123954 -1,71%

Ant Group is reportedly working with Circle to integrate USDC into its blockchain platform once the stablecoin achieves regulatory compliance.