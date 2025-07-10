HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:40
Bitcoin
BTC$113,943.06-6.16%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4607-6.28%
Ripple
XRP$2.4081-14.11%
Sign
SIGN$0.04471-27.93%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1253-5.81%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19679-20.66%
Ethereum
ETH$3,888.3-10.84%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts.

Table of Contents

  • What is HASHJ cloud mining?
  • 7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners
  • Success metrics and case studies
  • How to start mining in 3 steps
  • Flexible contract menu
  • About HASHJ

New York, USA — 9 July 2025 – As Bitcoin flirts with the $110,000 milestone, analysts call 2025 the “golden age of cloud mining.” Riding this momentum, compliance-first platform HASHJ today announced full support for Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP mining, delivered entirely through AI-optimized, 100% renewable-energy data centers. New users can start earning in minutes with no hardware costs and a US$118 welcome bundle.

“Bitcoin may be the headline, but Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP are where everyday users are finding explosive passive income,” said a HASHJ spokesperson. “Our Swiss-regulated, AI-driven infrastructure means anyone can capture those rewards, securely and sustainably, from their phone.”

What is HASHJ cloud mining?

HASHJ converts professional-grade mining facilities into rent-by-hash-power contracts. Investors lease computing power, while the platform handles rigs, energy and maintenance. Profits are credited every 24 hours, with principal plus earnings returned on contract expiry: zero technical barriers, zero geographic limits.

7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners

BenefitWhy It Matters
Swiss FINMA licenseOperates under clear regulatory oversight since 2019
$118 welcome packUS $18 cash + US $100 hash-power voucher—earn before you spend
AI hash schedulerReal-time pool switching maximises DOGE, ETH and XRP output
100 % green energyHydro and wind farms cut carbon and electricity cost
Daily compoundingAuto-reinvest feature lifts effective APY up to 25 %
Institution-grade securityMulti-sig cold storage and military-grade encryption
24/7 multilingual supportLive chat, phone and email in 15 languages

Success metrics and case studies

  • +400% new-user surge since BTC first crossed $100k; 45% are institutional accounts.
  • 42% reinvestment rate shows user trust and profitable outcomes.
  • Markus Schneider (Berlin entrepreneur) turned $7k to $25k in five months via auto-compound contracts.
  • Sophia Laurent (retired Canadian nurse) earns approximately $585/day on a $30k BTC plan, beating traditional income streams.

How to start mining in 3 steps

  1. Register: Create an account at hashj.com and claim a $118 bonus.
  2. Choose a plan: Select DOGE, ETH, XRP or a diversified bundle (2 – 90 day terms).
  3. Earn passively: Watch daily payouts arrive; withdraw or auto-compound whenever.

Popular pick: BTC fixed-rate plan now pays 1.5 – 2% daily; 70 % of Q3 users opted in.

Flexible contract menu

CoinMin StakeTerm OptionsDaily Return*
DOGEUS $5010 / 30 / 60 d1.3 – 1.9 %
ETHUS $10015 / 45 / 90 d1.4 – 2.0 %
XRPUS $5010 / 30 / 60 d1.2 – 1.8 %

Learn more about the contract click details.

About HASHJ

Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates 200+ renewable-powered mining facilities on three continents. Its AI scheduler allocates hash-rate across BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, LTC and more, serving 15 million users in 96 countries with transparent, high-yield contracts.

Interested users can mine Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP today at the official HASHJ website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,872.34-11.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00425+0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002801-10.08%
SOON
SOON$0.8986+5.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000955-39.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002432-31.33%
Solana
SOL$191.88-12.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02144-9.72%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис