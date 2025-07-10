Sequans has purchased 370 bitcoins in the first batch and plans to increase his holdings to 3,000 in the coming weeks By: PANews 2025/07/10 19:03

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Newsfile, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications announced that it has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy and purchased 370 Bitcoins in the first batch with funds from the company's recent stock and convertible bond issuance. Sequans plans to hold more than 3,000 Bitcoins in the next few weeks and choose Coinbase as the custodian.