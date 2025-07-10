Australia’s Central Bank Progresses Project Acacia Testing for CBDC Asset Settlement

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/10 19:16
Threshold
T$0.01239-19.44%
SIX
SIX$0.0186-4.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.07209-12.08%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1191-23.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02549-24.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14004+4.25%

Australia’s Reserve Bank announced on Thursday the selection of 24 industry participants for the next phase of its wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) testing initiative.

The six-month pilot will conduct 19 real-money transactions and five proof-of-concept simulations across multiple asset classes, including fixed income, private markets, trade receivables, and carbon credits.

Settlement will occur through various digital assets, including stablecoins, bank deposit tokens, and pilot wholesale CBDCs deployed on platforms such as Hedera, Redbelly Network, R3 Corda, and Canvas Connect.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has granted regulatory relief to facilitate the testing, and project findings are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Australia's Central Bank Progresses Project Acacia Testing for CBDC Asset SettlementSource: Bloomberg

ASIC Enables Real-Money CBDC Testing Through Regulatory Relief

The regulatory relief allows participants to conduct tokenized asset transactions using CBDCs between financial institutions without standard licensing requirements during the pilot period.

ASIC Commissioner Kate O’Rourke noted that the relief instrument will enable wholesale market testing of technologies that could potentially boost efficiency and foster economic growth.

Selected participants include major Australian banks such as Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, and Westpac, alongside specialized firms like Australian Bond Exchange, Fireblocks, and Zerocap.

Brad Jones, Assistant Governor for Financial System at the RBA, emphasized the strategic importance of ensuring Australia’s monetary arrangements remain fit for purpose in the digital age.

Jones described Project Acacia as “an opportunity for further collaborative exploration on tokenized asset markets and the future of money by the public and private sectors in Australia,” with use cases designed to help the RBA better understand innovations in both central bank and private digital money.

Professor Talis Putnins from the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre also highlighted the potential economic impact.

He referenced recent research suggesting potential economic gains in markets and cross-border payments could reach AU$19 billion annually.

Australia Pursues Wholesale CBDC Strategy Amid Global Digital Currency Race

Project Acacia builds on Australia’s September 2024 decision to prioritize wholesale CBDC development over retail applications due to greater economic benefits.

The initiative aligns with global trends, as 134 countries representing 98% of the global economy are exploring CBDCs, according to research by the Atlantic Council.

The competitive pressure is particularly evident in the Asia-Pacific region, where China’s digital yuan transactions reached $986 billion by June 2024 across 17 regions and 44 countries currently running CBDC pilot programs of varying scales and ambitions.

Cross-border wholesale CBDC projects have more than doubled globally, with initiatives like Project mBridge connecting financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions.

Australia’s comprehensive digital asset framework encompasses tokenization, real-world assets, and CBDC integration within broader efforts to modernize the financial system.

However, challenges remain complex, as David Lavecky, head of Canvas, previously told Cryptonews that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s approach to issuing eAUD is “multifaceted,” with several legal, regulatory, and operational hurdles still to overcome.

Organizers have described Project Acacia’s real-money settlement testing on third-party platforms as another world-first for Australia in the digital finance industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,872.34-11.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00425+0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002801-10.08%
SOON
SOON$0.8986+5.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000955-39.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002432-31.33%
Solana
SOL$191.88-12.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02144-9.72%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис