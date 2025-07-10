What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains

REV might seem like a universal metric for comparing blockchains, but in practice, it’s more complex. REV values depend not only on user activity but also on network architecture, revenue distribution logic, and fee structures. To understand where REV genuinely reflects economic reality — and where it can be misleading — it’s worth examining the metric through the lens of key networks.

REV Metrics Across Major Networks

From 2021 to 2022, Ethereum consistently led the REV rankings. At its peak in November 2021, REV exceeded $1.8 billion per month. This period coincided with the DeFi and NFT boom, when network fees reached record highs.

Monthly REV Across Major Blockchains. Source: Blockworks.

Ethereum maintained its REV leadership until the end of 2024, but after the Dencun upgrade activated on March 13, 2024, the situation began to change. The hard fork significantly reduced network fees and impacted validator revenues.

For the first time, Solana surpassed Ethereum in REV in October 2024. The peak came in January 2025, when Solana reached a record $551.6 million, nearly tripling Ethereum’s REV, which was around $166 million at that time.

The drop in Ethereum’s REV after Dencun is not a sign of declining activity but a result of cheaper transactions and a shift of load to Layer 2. The network became more accessible, but this affected the REV metric.

Unlike Ethereum, Solana continues to handle a large share of activity at the base layer, which positively influences its REV. One reason for Solana’s growth was a sharp surge in interest in memecoins. Thousands of new tokens appeared on Solana’s network, including TRUMP, launched by the US president. This boosted trading volumes and strengthened Solana’s position in REV.

As of late May 2025, Solana remains the REV leader, with a monthly figure around $121 million, while Ethereum sits at about $49 million.

Interestingly, in some months of 2025, Ethereum lagged behind not only Solana but also Tron. In March, Tron took the lead and maintained the advantage in May.

REV in the Bitcoin network shows a fairly limited picture. MEV is possible but rare here—mainly due to the lack of complex user interactions. Most income comes from standard fees and token issuance, so REV mainly reflects basic network charges.

Some forms of MEV do occur. For example, with the emergence of the Ordinals protocol, non-standard transactions have begun to be used, which can create competition for block inclusion. While still rare, this shows that MEV is not excluded in Bitcoin.

Comparison of REV in Ethereum and Solana

In recent months, Solana has been showing higher REV than Ethereum. At first glance, this may seem like a sign of a fundamental shift in the positions of the two networks. However, to truly understand the significance, it’s important to examine how REV is actually generated within each ecosystem.

REV Composition Dynamics in Solana. Source: Blockworks.

Solana’s REV saw strong growth starting in fall 2023. By early 2024, monthly values exceeded $80 million. In November 2024, REV jumped to $411 million—mainly driven by memecoins that were widely launched via pump.fun. By January 2025, the figure reached a record $551 million.

Notably, at the peak of activity in 2024, the main contributors to Solana’s REV were priority fees and Jito Tips—off-protocol tips users pay to validators for faster transaction processing.

Solana’s base fees are traditionally very low, so the sharp increase in REV indicates that users voluntarily paid more to have their transactions prioritized.

REV Composition Dynamics in Ethereum. Source: Blockworks.

Ethereum’s activity peak occurred in the second half of 2021 and early 2022. During this period, REV consistently exceeded $1 billion per month, occasionally spiking above $2 billion. Afterward, a gradual decline began. REV fell amid the growth of Layer 2 solutions and an overall industry downturn following the FTX collapse.

In Ethereum’s REV composition, base fees constitute the largest share, followed by priority fees. Base fees represent the minimum charge the protocol burns, while priority fees are added by users to accelerate transaction processing.

MEV-Boost, a mechanism allowing validators to select the most profitable blocks, only emerged in late 2022 and remains a minor part of Ethereum’s REV.

As network activity declines, the share of priority fees gradually decreases. Base fees again become dominant, and competition for block space lessens.

Why Ethereum’s REV Doesn’t Capture All MEV?

Solana’s REV has indeed surpassed Ethereum’s in recent months, but this can be interpreted in different ways. For Solana, the increase is tied to fierce competition for block priority. Ethereum’s situation is different — its REV composition is increasingly dominated by base fees.

But why does MEV’s contribution to Ethereum’s REV remain modest despite significant activity? The answer lies in the revenue chain architecture. Under the Proposer-Builder Separation (PBS) model, some MEV value is realized off-chain and thus doesn’t show up in REV.

Transactions are first processed by “searchers,” then assembled into blocks by “builders,” and finally passed to validators. At each step, some revenue is captured by intermediaries, which reduces the REV metric.

Moreover, some builders make direct deals with node operators and transfer payments to them outside the standard auction via “relays” — intermediaries between builders and validators. These payments aren’t recorded on-chain and therefore aren’t included in metrics like REV.

These payments are not recorded on the blockchain and, consequently, are not accounted for in metrics like REV. This distorts the overall picture, as a significant portion of the actual revenue generated by user activity remains outside public statistics.

Can REV Be Compared Across Networks and Protocols?

Comparing REV across different networks makes sense — but only when done within the proper context. Many factors influence these numbers: from network architecture and fee models to the presence of MEV and how it’s distributed. Without understanding these nuances, it’s easy to draw incorrect conclusions and either overestimate or underestimate the actual demand for block space.

When it comes to protocols, applying REV is inappropriate. REV is a network-level metric and doesn’t reflect the activity of individual applications. Protocols should be evaluated using other methods that better align with their specific role within the ecosystem.