Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 15:00
World Liberty Financial, a crypto project tied to U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, has launched a governance vote that could make its WLFI token tradable across public markets.

The proposal went live on July 9 via the platform’s governance portal, and early results already show overwhelming support from the community. The WLFI token is currently locked within the platform and cannot be traded on external exchanges. 

If the vote passes, it would mark the first step toward making the token transferable and unlocking broader participation in World Liberty Financial’s ecosystem. The poll closes on July 16. The proposal follows weeks of growing momentum in the WLFI community and is positioned as a move toward greater decentralization. 

https://twitter.com/worldlibertyfi/status/1943002747642732659?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

While the team has not confirmed an exchange listing, enabling transferability would allow WLFI to be traded on decentralized exchanges and integrated into peer-to-peer markets. That would expand access, enable price discovery, and give users new ways to participate in governance decisions, including emissions schedules, incentive programs, and treasury management.

Although the project has drawn criticism due to its links to the Trump family, who reportedly hold about 40% of the WLFI supply, the current vote doesn’t mention any political connections. According to the voting page, tokens held by the founders, team, and advisors will stay locked for now and won’t be included in the initial unlock.

Trading will begin in phases if the vote passes. Supporters will be able to unlock some of their tokens, and Know Your Customer checks will restart for new users. A second vote is expected to follow, which will help decide the timing for unlocking other tokens.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial is still working on USD1, its stablecoin, which was recently distributed via airdrop to WLFI holders. With a current supply of $2.2 billion, the token is being audited by a third party to ensure it complies with regulations. The protocol plans to integrate monitoring tools from blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs as part of its next phase.

Despite ongoing concern from lawmakers, including a bill introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff that would restrict government officials from promoting crypto, WLFI token holders appear ready to move ahead. 

