Australia to test CBDCs, stablecoins in next stage of crypto play By: PANews 2025/07/10 14:19

PLAY $0.03004 -34.26% PART $0.2576 -2.38% STAGE $0.000036 -6.49%

The trial is part of Project Acacia, an initiative from the RBA exploring how digital money and tokenization could support financial markets in Australia.