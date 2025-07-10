Crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot revealed that 27,000 customer information was leaked last year

By: PANews
2025/07/10 14:17
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Depot disclosed a data breach on June 23, 2024, which resulted in the leakage of personal information of 26,732 customers, including sensitive information such as names, phone numbers, and driver's license numbers. The company stated that the investigation by a cybersecurity company confirmed that it was caused by unauthorized access by a third party, but emphasized that "no evidence of abuse of customer information was found."

The company explained that the delay in notification was due to the need to cooperate with the investigation requirements of federal law enforcement agencies, and it was not allowed to start the notification procedure until June 13, 2025. Currently, Bitcoin Depot has strengthened security monitoring measures and recommended that affected users set up credit fraud alerts. This is another major data leak incident involving a cryptocurrency ATM operator after Byte Federal in December 2024.

