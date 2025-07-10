Monad acquires Portal Labs to expand stablecoin payment capabilities

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 13:45
Portal
PORTAL$0.02374-37.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.0748-31.31%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003188-16.52%
Octavia
VIA$0.0126-22.69%

Monad Foundation has acquired Portal Labs, the stablecoin wallet infrastructure startup, in a move to strengthen its payments offering ahead of Monad’s upcoming mainnet launch. 

The acquisition was announced in a July 9 press release via Business Wire. Portal, which provides embedded stablecoin payment tools for developers and businesses, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Monad Foundation. The deal gives Monad access to Portal’s payment rails and stablecoin settlement infrastructure, which powers millions of dollars in daily onchain volume.

Raj Parekh, Portal’s chief executive officer and co-founder, will join the Monad Foundation as head of payments and stablecoins. Parekh previously led Visa’s global crypto product strategy and brings experience in both traditional and decentralized finance.

Portal’s remaining co-founders, Parsa Attari, David Scrobonia, and Rami Shahatit, will continue to lead the company independently, while contributing to Monad’s efforts to build a high-speed, enterprise-grade blockchain for stablecoin payments.

Monad is currently operating in testnet and has processed more than 2 billion transactions to date, with throughput reaching 10,000 transactions per second and block finality in under one second. The blockchain is designed to be Ethereum-compatible and uses a combination of parallel execution and custom infrastructure to support large-scale applications. A mainnet launch is expected later this quarter.

The acquisition aligns with Monad’s goal of positioning payments as a core use case. “Payments are a killer use case for blockchains,” said Monad co-founder Keone Hon. “Portal’s production-grade stablecoin rails will provide enterprises and developers with plug-and-play solutions to incorporate stablecoin payments into their platforms and apps,” Hon added.

This move also builds on Monad’s earlier partnerships, including its integration with Chainlink Scale in April 2025, which improved access to low-latency data feeds for decentralized finance builders. With Portal now onboard, Monad intends to compete directly in the fast-evolving stablecoin infrastructure space, targeting both Web2 fintechs and Web3-native platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002819-9.32%
SOON
SOON$0.8481-0.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00092-41.28%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002434-31.64%
Solana
SOL$190.29-13.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02132-10.23%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004036--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07428-37.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис