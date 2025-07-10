Trump's Truth Social previews upcoming utility token and promotes "Patriot" subscription package By: PANews 2025/07/10 12:09

TRUMP $5,645 -25,10% TOKEN $0,00874 -28,94% PART $0,2578 -2,31%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Truth Social, a social media platform founded by US President Trump, announced that it will launch a utility token as part of a new loyalty rewards program, which is associated with the "Patriot Package" subscription plan. The platform said that in the near future, based on the user's participation in each platform, "Patriot Package" subscribers will be able to accumulate gem points in the Truth Social account, and these points will eventually be linked to the utility tokens on the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. Currently, the "Patriot Package" is in the public beta stage, with a monthly fee of US$9.99. Subscribers can access 12 "high-quality, non-politically correct news channels" and richer video-on-demand content, and can also obtain the red certification logo on Truth Social and the Truth+ badge.