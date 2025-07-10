Cryptocurrency market generally rises, BTC hits a record high, ETH approaches $2,800

PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector generally rose, with a general increase of about 2% to 7%. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.35% in 24 hours, reaching a record high of $112,000. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) rose 6.69%, approaching the $2,800 mark. In addition, the Meme sector rose 6.81%, leading the crypto sector. Among them, SPX6900 (SPX), dogwifhat (WIF), and MemeCore (M) rose 12.25%, 13.96%, and 58.65%, respectively.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: the AI sector rose 6.53% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and ai16z (AI16Z) rose 10.64% and 12.70% respectively; the GameFi sector rose 6.45%, GALA and ImmutableX (IMX) rose 8.68% and 9.40% respectively; the Layer2 sector rose 6.23%, among which Celestia (TIA) and Optimism (OP) rose 7.73% and 8.69% respectively.

In other sectors, the PayFi sector rose 5.40%, of which Stellar (XLM) rose 13.93%; the DeFi sector rose 5.02%, and Ethena (ENA) rose 11.13%; the Layer1 sector rose 3.62%, and Sui (SUI) rose 8.41%; the CeFi sector rose 1.76%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 6.46%.