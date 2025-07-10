UK crypto platform Ziglu faces financial collapse, enters special administration

By: PANews
2025/07/10 10:17
Starpower
STAR$0.005852-12.40%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the British crypto banking platform Ziglu has entered a special management procedure, indicating that the star enterprise founded by former Starling Bank co-founder Mark Hipperson is facing serious financial difficulties. Ziglu's directors applied to the court for special management, admitting that the company has gone bankrupt. David Shambrook and Damian Webb of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed as special administrators on July 7 to oversee the bankruptcy process and manage the distribution of remaining assets.

The financial report shows that Ziglu has lost more than 20 million pounds for two consecutive years, and lost more than 4 million pounds due to the bankruptcy of Celsius Network. On June 13 this year, the FCA ordered it to stop issuing electronic money and crypto custody business. The special administrator disclosed that as of the end of 2023, the company held 7.25 million pounds of customer funds, of which 6.7 million were crypto assets. Currently, the user withdrawal channel has been frozen, and the FCA warned that its crypto business is not covered by deposit insurance.

Earlier in June, it was reported that Ziglu's Boost account service was frozen and customers were unable to withdraw funds .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002819-9.32%
SOON
SOON$0.8481-0.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00092-41.28%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002434-31.64%
Solana
SOL$190.29-13.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02132-10.23%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004036--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07428-37.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис