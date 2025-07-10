A certain whale bought 1600.7 ETH 5 hours ago, worth $4.39 million By: PANews 2025/07/10 10:07

PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ETH whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 bought 1600.7 ETH (worth $4.39 million) at an average price of $2744 5 hours ago. He had previously bought at $2502 on July 2 and sold at $2663 yesterday, making a profit of $267,000.