A whale/institution sold another 30,000 ETH from last night to early this morning, and still holds 70,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves" continued to sell 30,000 ETH through Wintermute and Coinbase from last night to early this morning.

They bought 132,000 ETH at an average price of $2,540 in the third round from June 11 to June 22, and then sold ETH in batches to stop profit from July 9. So far, 63,592 ETH have been sold for 170 million USDC, with an average selling price of $2,686. The profit from the sale has reached $9.28 million. They still hold 70,000 ETH (US$193 million), and they should continue to sell in the next few days.