Emirates Airlines to Support Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year Through Partnership with Crypto.com

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to explore the integration of the exchange's cryptocurrency payment function into the airline's payment system. According to the official announcement, the function is expected to be officially integrated next year. As early as 2022, the airline shared plans to accept Bitcoin payments.

Details on the types of goods or services that Emirates will accept for crypto payments, as well as which crypto tokens will be accepted, have not yet been announced. It is reported that Crypto.com's merchant payment system supports more than 20 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as legal currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, and is currently used by more than 4,000 merchants. The two parties will also promote this payment function through marketing activities.