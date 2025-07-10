Fed meeting minutes: Participants had different views on the inflation outlook, and only a few were willing to consider a rate cut in July

By: PANews
2025/07/10 07:01
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.08-12.08%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Cailian Press, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting showed that policymakers believed that there was "considerable uncertainty" about the potential inflationary impact of tariffs in terms of timing, scale and duration. They do not have a unified answer to how much impact tariffs will have on inflation, depending on how tariffs are transmitted to the economy and the progress of trade negotiations. Since the June meeting, Federal Reserve Board members Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman have raised the possibility of a rate cut this month based on mild inflation data. The minutes showed that a "few" officials expressed willingness to consider a rate cut at the July 29-30 meeting. Most officials believed that a "modest reduction" in the policy rate this year might be appropriate. However, most officials still insisted that the stable economic performance of the United States gave them room to be patient in adjusting interest rates. In the minutes, policymakers evaluated economic growth as "robust" and believed that the unemployment rate was low. "Participants believed that although the uncertainty of inflation and economic prospects has decreased, adjustments to monetary policy should still remain prudent."

After the release of the meeting minutes, according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 93.3%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 6.7%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 31.1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 64.4%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 4.5%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002819-9.32%
SOON
SOON$0.8481-0.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00092-41.28%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002434-31.64%
Solana
SOL$190.29-13.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02132-10.23%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004036--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07428-37.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис