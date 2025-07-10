Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out By: PANews 2025/07/10 07:07

PANews reported on July 10 that Cyvers Alerts said on the X platform in the early morning that it had detected multiple suspicious transactions on ZKSpace. At the same time, its official X account had been frozen, and the affected funds were approximately US$4 million. Currently, approximately US$1.3 million of funds, including USDT and USDC, have been converted into ETH and deposited into Tornado Cash.