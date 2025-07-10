Revolut is seeking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation By: PANews 2025/07/10 07:28

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, citing the Financial Times, European financial technology company Revolut is negotiating a $1 billion financing led by US investment company Greenoaks, with a valuation of $65 billion, a 44% increase from last year's secondary market transaction valuation. The financing will be completed through a combination of new share issuance and old share sales, and the final terms have not yet been determined. The company recently launched Bitcoin Lightning Network payment function for European users and continues to expand cryptocurrency services. CEO Nik Storonsky's compensation plan is linked to the company's valuation, and a huge bonus will be triggered if the valuation reaches $150 billion. Greenoaks has invested in technology companies such as Robinhood and Stripe.