Senator Elizabeth Warren Unveils Crypto Market Structure Principles In Key Committee Hearing

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/10 02:32
DAR Open Network
D$0.02179-32.01%
MemeCore
M$1.98818-3.37%
Union
U$0.000899-62.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.623-25.36%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.000814-23.14%

Elizabeth Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, unveiled her crypto market legislation framework during the committee’s July 9 hearing.

Elizabeth Warren Introduces Crypto Priorities in Senate Hearing

According to a Wednesday press release from the committee, Warren debuted a list of five priorities she believes should “guide” U.S. lawmakers’ legislative process when developing crypto policy.

Principles introduced by Warren include upholding securities laws for non-crypto assets, maintaining financial stability, requiring anti-money laundering compliance and closing sanctions loopholes ensuring investor protections, and preventing public officials from profiting off of crypto tokens.

“We need a crypto regulatory framework that reduces these risks,” said Warren. “But I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow.”

“We need crypto legislation that will strengthen our financial system, not make it worse,” she added.

Trump Faces Scrutiny For Crypto Ties

Titled “From Wall Street to Web3: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Asset Markets,” the hearing largely focused on developing mainstay crypto market legislation.

The hearing saw testimony from several high-ranking players in the crypto sector, including Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Other witnesses speaking at the event included former Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad, Paradigm General Partner Dan Robinson, and former Associate Counsel to the President Richard Painter.

Warren has long spoken out about U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures, particularly in regards to his namesake memecoin $TRUMP.

​​“The American people deserve the unwavering assurance that access to the presidency is not being offered for sale to the highest bidder in exchange for the President’s own financial gain,” Warren and fellow Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a recent statement.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Senate committee will seriously pursue Warren’s crypto legislative priorities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002819-9.32%
SOON
SOON$0.8481-0.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00092-41.28%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002434-31.64%
Solana
SOL$190.29-13.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02132-10.23%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004036--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07428-37.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис