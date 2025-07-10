Nasdaq leads the stock market as Nvidia wins race to $4T in valuation

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 01:41
Everscale
EVER$0.01803-5.94%

Nasdaq leads stock market gains as Nvidia becomes the first ever company to reach a $4 trillion valuation.

Major U.S. stock indices rose on Wednesday, July 9, as tech stocks offset macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from new tariff threats. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 136.07 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 added 0.36%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the gains with a 0.65% increase.

Nvidia was among the top-performing large-cap stocks, rising 2% during the session. The rally propelled the chipmaker past Microsoft and Apple, making it the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization. The surge is driven by Nvidia’s central role in providing the hardware that powers advanced artificial intelligence models.

Nasdaq 100 heatmap on July 9

Still, the broader tech rally was tempered by growing concern over U.S. trade policy. President Donald Trump issued a new wave of tariff threats against several U.S. trade partners, including the Philippines, Iraq, Moldova, and Algeria. The proposed tariffs range from 20% to 30%.

Trump issued tariff threats to 20 countries this week

These four nations are among 20 countries that received tariff warnings in the week beginning July 7. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1, unless bilateral trade agreements are reached beforehand.

20 countries that received tariff threats in the week starting on July 7, with announced rates

Previously, Trump had extended the original tariff enforcement deadline from July 9 to August 1. Markets are now weighing whether these aggressive trade measures are a negotiating tactic or a signal of a broader shift in the administration’s trade policy. If implemented, the tariffs could have significant short-term impacts on global growth and potentially fuel inflation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002819-9.32%
SOON
SOON$0.8481-0.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00092-41.28%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002434-31.64%
Solana
SOL$190.29-13.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02132-10.23%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004036--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07428-37.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис