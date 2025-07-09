Linda Yaccarino Announces Resignation as X Platform CEO By: PANews 2025/07/09 22:47

PANews reported on July 9 that Linda Yaccarino posted on X that she has decided to step down after two years as CEO of the X platform. Yaccarino said she was grateful for Elon Musk's trust and was proud of the team's achievements in promoting the company's transformation, ensuring user safety, and restoring advertisers' confidence. She said X has become a "public square" for global digitalization and will continue to pay attention to the development of the platform.