GMX: Trading on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP have been suspended. About $40 million has been stolen By: PANews 2025/07/09 22:40

GMX $9.86 -28.44%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 's GLP pool on Arbitrum suffered a vulnerability attack, and about $ 40 million of tokens were transferred to unknown wallets. GMX said that security has always been a core priority of the platform. At present, all core developers and security partners are fully investigating the cause of the incident and have suspended transactions on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP to prevent further risks. Officials emphasized that this vulnerability only affected GMX V1 and its GLP pool, and GMX V2 and GMX tokens themselves were not affected. A detailed incident report will be released later.