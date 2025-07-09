ZachXBT: Circle has not frozen more than 9 million stolen USDC By: PANews 2025/07/09 23:08

According to PANews on July 9, chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that in response to a $40 million attack, the attacker used CCTP to bridge funds from Arbitrum to Ethereum, and the related $9 million USDC was not frozen within 1-2 hours.