Japan’s Remixpoint steps up Bitcoin bet with $215 million raise

2025/07/09 21:30
The Tokyo-based firm is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, now setting its sights on growing its reserve to the thousands.

According to a July 9 disclosure, Remixpoint has secured 31.5 billion yen, worth approximately $215 million, through its latest round of financing. Every yen of the funds will go toward buying more Bitcoin (BTC) purchases, boosting the accumulation streak it commenced back in 2024.

The company also revealed its short-term mission, which is to grow its holdings to 3,000 BTC. Per its statement, the actual number of coins acquired will depend on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance, as purchase prices will be based on the average share value across three consecutive trading days post-transaction. 

Remixpoint added that its reseve decision followed a lengthy internal debate. While opinions among leadership were divided, the board ultimately agreed that expanding BTC exposure is the right move to push the company into its next growth stage.

The adoption closely mirrors Metaplanet, the Japanese hotel manager-turned-Bitcoin-treasury firm that has been making headlines for its Bitcoin strategy. Metaplanet was the first public company in Japan to make Bitcoin its core treasury asset, and has been on an aggressive accumulation streak since 2024.

So far, the firm has grown its BTC portfolio to 15,555 BTC, now ranking among the top five corporate holders globally.

However, Remixpoint is pushing its best on the crypto asset even further. It recently announced the decision to pay its CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, becoming the first company in the region to do so. The move, according to the company, signals firm loyalty to its Bitcoin-focused strategy.

As of now, Remixpoint holds around 1,051.56 BTC, according to its website. That’s part of a broader $116 million portfolio that also includes Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), and Solana (SOL).

