Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 20:40
Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).

According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space.

RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use

RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility.

Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments.

BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure

By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations.

The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems.

“BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple.

“This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.”

A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration

This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD.

“As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY.

Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD

Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging.

In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months.

Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator.

