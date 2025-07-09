Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 18:17

Stablecoin issuer giant Tether reportedly owns almost 80 tons gold that backs its assets. The gold stockpile is kept in a vault in Switzerland in an undisclosed location for security reasons.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino said that the pile of gold is worth $8 billion. He claimed that the gold is kept in a facility that is the most “most secure vault in the world.”

Although, the company would not reveal its location for security reasons. Ardoino also declined to disclose when the vault was establish. The only detail he unveiled was that the vault is based somewhere in Switzerland.

At the moment, the USDT (USDT) stablecoin issuer Tether holds nearly 80 tons of gold, with most of it being owned directly by the company. The amount is almost equal to the total value of metals and other commodities held by UBS Group. This large stockpile makes Tether one of the largest gold holders in the world outside of banks and nation states.

Ardoino acknowledged the rise in safe haven assets especially gold compared to fiat currency in his interview with Bloomberg. He said the decision to have their own vault instead of paying vault operators was driven by the rising cost of the asset.

“Gold, I think should be logically a safer asset than any national currency. So eventually, I think that if people start to get concerned about the potential increase of the debt of United States, they might look at alternatives,” said Ardoino.

According to the data from Trading Economics, gold has rallied as much as 38.5% in the past year. It also reached a new all-time high at $3,390 on April 21. At press time, it sits at a value of $3,289. Gold is often used as a hedge by investors against inflation, much like how Bitcoin (BTC) is viewed the same way.

“Every single central bank in the BRICS countries is buying gold, so that is why gold price went up in our opinion,” he said.

Earlier in April, the stablecoin giant issued 7.7 tons of physical gold to back its digital asset Tether Gold or XAUT (XAUT), which currently holds pure gold as a reserve backing on a 1:1 ratio. At press time, XAUT’s market cap stands at more than $811 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004035--%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000929-23.34%
Ethereum
ETH$3,809.3-12.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004035--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07409-37.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01181-23.16%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03181-14.67%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів