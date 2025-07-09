A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS By: PANews 2025/07/09 17:28

USELESS $0.286844 -22.12% FARTCOIN $0.37586 -41.01%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per coin.