OG address holding 14,000 Bitcoins transferred assets six years later, worth about $1.52 billion By: PANews 2025/07/09 15:46

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a Bitcoin OG address recently transferred 14,000 Bitcoins worth about $1.52 billion after six years of silence. The three wallets involved in the address received 14,000 Bitcoins from Xapo Bank on July 24, 2019, when the Bitcoin price was $9,936, with a total value of about $139 million.