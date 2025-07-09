Gaming giant Atari abandons Web3 ecosystem plan Atari X as a separate business line By: PANews 2025/07/09 14:58

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Globenewswire, arcade game giant Atari disclosed in its latest fiscal year earnings report that it plans to adjust its Web3 ecological plan Atari X. The plan originally hoped to promote the construction of a Web3 blockchain ecosystem to link games, utilities and communities together and explore the issuance of tokens, but according to the latest data, Atari X's trading activities are too small (only 100,000 euros in fiscal 2024), so it is no longer regarded as a separate business line, but the strategic focus will continue to be on the core video game business. The report data is as of March 31, 2025, which shows that the company's revenue reached 33.6 million euros, a year-on-year increase of 63%.