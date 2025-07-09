Nasdaq-listed GameSquare Secures $8M to Initiate $100M ETH Treasury

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 14:34
Media and entertainment firm GameSquare has announced a public offering to fund its newly launched Ethereum (ETH)-based treasury strategy. The company board has approved $100 million ETH treasury allocation in phased investments.

Announced Tuesday, GameSquare has priced an underwritten public offering aiming to raise $8.0 million in gross proceeds. The raise will help accelerate its ETH fund management strategy, which is supported by a strategic alliance with Dialectic.

“This new treasury management strategy enhances our financial flexibility and allows us to support a defined capital allocation plan that is focused on pursuing additional ETH asset purchases, funding potential share repurchases and reinvesting in our growth initiatives,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

The ETH strategy targets yields of 8-14%, significantly higher than standard ETH staking returns of 3-4%. The initiative also includes potential diversification into NFTs and stablecoins to “amplify returns.”

GameSquare Strategy Applies Multi-Layered Risk Management Protocols

The company noted that it will implement an ETH-focused yield generation strategy using Dialectic’s Medici platform. The strategy “applies machine learning models, automated optimization, and multi-layered risk controls” in order to generate risk-adjusted returns.

“Our crypto strategy reinforces our existing foundation in gaming, technology, and media, and is aligned with the broader trend of institutional adoption of digital assets,” Kenna added.

This represents a high-risk, high-reward financial strategy that diverges from conventional corporate treasury management. While the strategy potentially offers superior returns, the approach could expose the company to substantial crypto market volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

GameSquare Opens 45-Day Window for Underwriters

Additionally, GameSquare has opened a 45-day option window for underwriters to purchase more shares, indicating growing confidence. The purchase of up to 1.26 million more shares further increases potential dilution.

A financial strategist at Stock Titan noted that the move is a speculative pivot that ties GameSquare’s financial health to crypto markets. The significant crypto exposure fundamentally changes its risk profile and may signal challenges in its core business that are driving this unorthodox treasury approach, the analyst added.

Following the announcement, GameSquare Holdings (GAME) stock closed at $1.54 on Tuesday, gaining a 58% amid strong buying activity.

