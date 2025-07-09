A long-dormant whale recently became active again, transferring nearly $1.88 billion worth of BTC in 24 hours

By: PANews
2025/07/09 13:47
Bitcoin
BTC$112,811-7.12%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had been dormant for 4-6 years has recently become active again, transferring 9,000 BTC (worth $977 million) at noon today. The whale transferred a total of 17,283 BTC in the past 24 hours, worth about $1.88 billion.

