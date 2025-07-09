OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to expand mobile and token trading capabilities

OpenSea has acquired Rally Wallet, a mobile-native crypto wallet startup, in a move aimed at expanding its reach into mobile and token-based trading.

The acquisition was announced on July 8 by Rally co-founder and chief executive officer Chris Maddern, who will now serve as OpenSea’s chief technology officer. Rally co-founder Christine Hall also joins OpenSea’s leadership team.

The Rally team will help develop a reimagined OpenSea Mobile experience, which the company says will become the central hub for onchain activity, spanning non-fungible tokens, memecoins, decentralized finance, and digital assets. While details are still limited, the Rally app will eventually be integrated into OpenSea’s broader product suite.

https://twitter.com/opensea/status/1942586338521330170?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The acquisition aligns with OpenSea’s long-term vision to become the “home of all web3,” moving beyond NFTs to support fungible tokens, yield opportunities, and mobile-first use cases. “We will unlock the unique possibilities created by combining NFTs & tokens, and the opportunities for collectors, creators, and traders that come with that,” said Maddern.

Rally, launched in 2021, is a mobile-first wallet designed to manage NFTs and tokens. It immediately gained popularity for its community-first philosophy and easy-to-use interface. The acquisition is expected to improve OpenSea’s capacity to cater to general users, especially as demand for token-native platforms and integrated mobile experiences rises.

As part of the integration, OpenSea is recognizing Rally’s earliest supporters, the holders of Floor Genesis NFTs. These NFTs were originally issued as access passes to the first private beta builds of Rally’s early app, then named Floor. Holders played a key role in shaping product direction through feedback and testing.

OpenSea now plans to convert these NFTs into tiered Treasures, special reward tokens within the OpenSea ecosystem designed to acknowledge meaningful user contributions. A snapshot mechanism will be used to facilitate the reward conversion, and eligible holders can use the OpenSea Rewards portal to claim their Treasures.

The new mobile push comes shortly after OpenSea’s May launch of OS2, its upgraded platform that supports trading across 19 blockchains. OS2 includes cross-chain functionality, real-time liquidity aggregation, and support for both NFTs and tokens. A SEA token airdrop is also underway to reward longtime users.