Coinbase launches $5M bug bounty on Cantina to secure Base and on-chain products

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:04
Solayer
LAYER$0.291-25.82%

Coinbase has launched a $5 million bug bounty program hosted on Cantina, aimed at strengthening the security of its on-chain products and the Base layer 2 network.

The program, which was announced on July 8, is one of the biggest of its kind in web3 and aims to identify and fix critical vulnerabilities across Coinbase’s smart contracts. Security researchers are encouraged to submit their findings through Cantina’s platform, which facilitates repeatable and structured reviews.

Every submission is assessed by experienced triagers, and rewards are based on how significant and serious each finding is. Coinbase has emphasized the importance of clear, actionable submissions that can lead to quick resolutions.

https://twitter.com/cantinaxyz/status/1942585053550412218?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

This program expands on Coinbase’s earlier collaboration with Cantina, which included audits of key components like WebAuthn modules, Verified Pools, and Nitro Validators, among others. These earlier reviews set the groundwork for a larger, open-access program that now includes Base’s smart contracts and other on-chain systems.

The launch also comes at a time when security remains a top priority for Coinbase. In May, the company faced a high-profile data breach involving bribed support staff. Rather than pay the attackers’ ransom, Coinbase created a $20 million reward fund for information that could help identify and prosecute those responsible.

The company has since taken several steps to improve internal controls and raise overall security standards. Alongside the work with Coinbase, Cantina has emerged as a major force in Web3 security.

Its platform streamlines review workflows and lowers the number of low-value submissions by combining AI-powered tools with expert-led triage. Cantina has also hosted major programs like Uniswap’s (UNI) $15.5 million bounty for version 4 of its protocol.

The new bug bounty reflects Coinbase’s ongoing shift toward open collaboration with the security research community. It also expands protection for Base, the company’s Ethereum (ETH) layer 2 network, and complements similar efforts by Optimism (OP) to secure the OP Stack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004035--%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000929-23.34%
Ethereum
ETH$3,809.3-12.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004035--%
Major
MAJOR$0.07409-37.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01181-23.16%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03181-14.67%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів