The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long By: PANews 2025/07/09 11:39

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "giant whale who went long on ETH in the 07.06 cycle" has accumulated 5,642.19 ETH longs so far, with an average price of $2,537.47 and a floating profit of $326,000. He just bought 2,155.89 ETH 10 hours ago, worth $5.53 million, with an average price of $2,566.