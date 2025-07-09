Crypto market sectors stabilize and rebound, ETH breaks through $2,600

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector stabilized and rebounded, with Ethereum (ETH) rising 2.98% in 24 hours, breaking through the $2,600 mark. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.88% and rebounded above $108,000. It is worth noting that MAG7.ssi rose 1.07%, MEME.ssi rose 1.87%, and DEFI.ssi rose 2.70%.

In addition, the DeFi sector rose 2.58% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Chainlink (LINK) and Aave (AAVE) rose 4.60% and 4.75% respectively; the Layer2 sector rose 2.21%, and ex-MATIC (POL) rose 5.84%; the Meme sector rose 2.14%, among which SPX6900 (SPX) and FLOKI rose 8.77% and 9.21% respectively; the PayFi sector rose 2.06%, and Stellar (XLM) rose 4.74%.

In other sectors, the RWA sector rose 1.51%, Ondo Finance (ONDO) rose 3.16%; the Layer1 sector rose 1.16%, Hedera (HBAR) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) rose 3.02% and 4.09% respectively; the CeFi sector rose 0.73%, among which Cronos (CRO) rose 17.94% in 24 hours due to comprehensive factors such as being included in Trump’s new "blue chip" ETF.