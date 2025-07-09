A whale sold $1.71 million worth of FARTCOIN to buy SPX, BONK and PENGU By: PANews 2025/07/09 11:06

SPX $1.134 -21.60% BONK $0.0000126 -33.36% FARTCOIN $0.36898 -42.36% PENGU $0.022826 -24.64%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale sold 1.59 million FARTCOIN (worth 1.71 million US dollars) to purchase 954,625 SPX (worth 1.26 million US dollars), 9.64 million BONK (worth 216,000 US dollars), and 13.75 million PENGU (worth 209,000 US dollars). The whale currently still holds 1.4 million FARTCOIN, worth $1.46 million.