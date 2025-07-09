Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000 By: PANews 2025/07/09 07:22

SOL $190,33 -13,64% BLOCK $0,01527 -26,08%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, disclosed on Tuesday that its SOL holdings reached 735,692 by the end of June, an increase of 8.2% from May. The company earned an annualized return of 8% by staking SOL. Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi, said that in June, the company completed key initiatives such as listing options on Nasdaq and announcing equity tokenization through Superstate. In the future, it will focus on increasing market exposure and adding value to shareholders. It is reported that Upexi's stock price has plummeted 60% since investors applied to sell millions of shares. It is currently trading below $4 and briefly broke through $15 last month.