Crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe completes 50 million rupees Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit Gupta

PANews
2025/06/14 17:41
PANews reported on June 14 that according to MarcaMoney, Indian crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe announced the completion of a 50 million rupee Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit Gupta. The company mainly provides DeFi services based on non-custodial crypto wallets. Its main partners are stablecoin issuers, Layer 1 blockchains and banking institutions. The new funds are intended to be used to increase transaction volume and build a decentralized financial operating system.

