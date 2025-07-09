Morpho crypto holds key level as TVL on Base nears $2b

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 02:50
NEAR
NEAR$2.387-17.40%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.3163-22.74%
BULLS
BULLS$746.73+0.99%

Morpho traded near $1.39 and was 2.4% in the green on the day, as bulls look to hold a key price level, with resilience at this crucial zone showing as Morpho’s total value locked on Base nears $2 billion.

The Morpho (MORPHO) crypto platform is increasingly a major player in the decentralized finance ecosystem. It’s native token reached highs of $4.17 in January, but fell sharply as cryptocurrencies mirrored broader risk assets, MORPHO hit lows of $0.85 in April. 

Although bulls have seen MORPHO bounce 93% since its all-time low of $0.71 in November 2024, they failed to rally higher after bouncing off April’s bottom, with price running into a supply wall around $1.66 in May. Despite this, and a dip to $1.37, MORPHO is up 7% in the past week and over 30% in the past three months.

Morpho TVL on Base

While the cryptocurrency faces pressure at current levels, the on-chain lending platform’s services are seeing notable growth. This has helped its total value locked metric recover from lows of $2.6 billion in April to over $4.55 billion.

Ethereum accounts for most of the TVL, but the surge in usage across the layer-2 chain Base means a massive spike in Morpho TVL on the platform. Per DeFiLlama, the Mopho TVL on Base has jumped to over $1.8 billion – up from a low of $628 million in April 2025 and just $60 million in July 2024.

Crypto fundamentals tracking platform Token Terminal highlighted this surge in Morpho’s total value locked on Base in a post on X. It noted a significant spike, with the TVL now rising toward the $2 billion mark.

TVL explosion comes as Mopho, which raised $50 million in a strategic round led by Ribbit Capital in 2024, recorded a decent growth trend in June. In that month, Morpho on Base flipped Aave on Arbitrum, becoming the largest lending protocol by total value locked on an Ethereum L2.

Meanwhile, Coinbase crypto-backed loans saw over $500 million USDC in originated loans, and collaterals surpassed $860 million.

Growth has also come amid Morpho’s unveiling of V2 of its intent-based lending platform and web3SOC, an enterprise-grade standard for decentralized finance. The Morpho app also added support for two new chains, Unichain and Katana.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004027+0.62%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000928-23.49%
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.29-11.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01168-24.25%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0178-1.11%
MAY
MAY$0.03179-14.72%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.35-16.46%
Aster
ASTER$1.3771-18.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів