Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:18

BTC $113,591.38 -6.57% ETH $3,861.04 -11.67% NET $0.0000767 -2.50%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,869 BTC (about $203 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 1,388 BTC (about $151 million), and currently holds 700,307 BTC (about $76.2 billion). 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 23,129 ETH (about $59.76 million), iShares had an inflow of 20,670 ETH (about $53.41 million), and currently holds 1,826,769 ETH (about $4.72 billion).