More than 40 companies are in fierce competition to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:54
Moonveil
MORE$0.02613-22.06%

The race for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong is heating up, with dozens of firms preparing to apply ahead of the new regulatory framework set to go live.

According to a recent report by local media outlet First Financial, more than 40 companies are preparing to apply for the soon-to-be-launched Hong Kong stablecoin license.

Applicants reportedly include JD.com and Ant Capital, with anticipation mounting as the August 1 rollout date nears after months of regulatory work to finalize the framework amid growing market interest.

However, local industry sources say the number of licenses regulators will issue is expected to be limited, potentially in the single digits, despite the high level of demand. 

The comments suggest a cautious approach by the regulator to keep the sector controlled to ensure oversight and investor protection. Earlier in the year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) outlined a strict set of requirements for approval, including robust risk controls, compliance with anti-money laundering rules, and a clear demonstration of real-world use cases for any stablecoin issued.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the government is taking a step-by-step approach to the stablecoin regime, starting with building a regulatory foundation and initially focusing on fiat-pegged tokens.

Chan also explained that the broader goal is to position Hong Kong as a competitive global hub by attracting stablecoin issuers from around the world.

The country’s push is part of a broader overhaul of its digital asset policy. On June 26, regulators introduced a new “LEAP” framework, under which the stablecoin licensing regime will officially roll out. Additionally, it will set the stage for future pilot programs testing stablecoin use in everyday scenarios such as payments and other financial services.

As part of the initiative, the government also plans to promote collaboration between public agencies and industry players to help build the underlying infrastructure for the fiat-backed digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004027+0.62%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000928-23.49%
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.29-11.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01168-24.25%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0178-1.11%
MAY
MAY$0.03179-14.72%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.35-16.46%
Aster
ASTER$1.3771-18.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів