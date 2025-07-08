ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion By: PANews 2025/07/08 20:04

PANews reported on July 8 that according to GlobeNewswire , digital asset management company ReserveOne announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. , and plans to be listed on the Nasdaq through this merger. The total transaction amount is expected to exceed US$ 1 billion. ReserveOne will manage a diversified cryptocurrency asset portfolio dominated by Bitcoin and realize returns through institutional-level pledges and lending. The company will be led by former Hut 8 CEO Jaime Leverton and is expected to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025 , further promoting innovation and transparency in the field of digital assets.