BlackRock hits 700K BTC milestone with latest purchase

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:06
Bitcoin
BTC$113,623.04-6.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00031-15.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00426+0.70%

Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock has been steadily stacking Bitcoin, pushing its holdings to new highs.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds over 700,000 BTC (BTC), accounting for roughly 55% of the total Bitcoin held across all US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Valued at over $80 billion at current prices, the milestone follows its latest purchase of 1,388 BTC as part of its ongoing aggressive accumulation, according to ApolloSats co-founder Thomas Fahrer.

IBIT has recorded immense success since launched, amassing $76 billion in assets under management (AUM) and accounting for 96% of net inflows across all Bitcoin ETFs to date. The fund has constantly reinforced its position as a top performer among the investment products that debuted in January 2024, now generating more annual revenue than BlackRock’s long-standing S&P 500 ETF, IVV.

Despite IVV holding significantly more AUM at $624 billion, the Bitcoin fund has turned into a bigger moneymaker for the world’s largest asset manager, earning $187.2 million in annual fees over the other’s $187.1 million.

With its portfolio milestone, BlackRock ranks among the largest Bitcoin holders globally, surpassing even top corporate holders like Strategy, Tesla, and Coinbase.

Several industry figures have called the milestone remarkable. ETF Store president Nate Geraci reacted to the news on X, noting that the 700,000 BTC milestone in just 18 months is “ridiculous.” 

BlackRock also led the latest wave of Bitcoin ETF inflows on July 7, pulling about $165 million of the total $217 million recorded, according to SoSoValue data.

IBIT’s rapid rise has started to attract global attention. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Italy’s UniCredit SpA plans to launch a five-year, dollar-denominated investment certificate tied to IBIT for professional investors. The product will offer exposure to digital assets without requiring direct crypto custody or wallets.

Meanwhile, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF is also gaining momentum, posting steady inflows and nearing $5 billion in AUM.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003674-8.24%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000929-23.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,866.55-11.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01166-24.43%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3383-16.90%
Aster
ASTER$1.399-17.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати