BioSig receives $1.1 billion in financing to promote commodity market chain By: PANews 2025/07/08 18:17

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, after completing its merger with Bahamas-based Streamex, Nasdaq-listed BioSig announced that it had reached a financing agreement with institutional investors for up to $1.1 billion, including $100 million in convertible bonds and $1 billion in equity financing, to promote commodity tokenization and gold-backed treasury management strategies. The first $75 million will be delivered on October 7, 2025. BioSig plans to chain the commodity market through blockchain, aiming to unlock liquidity and transparency in the $142 trillion market.