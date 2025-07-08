Musk: Grok 4 will be released live at 11 am this Thursday By: PANews 2025/07/08 17:56

XAI $0.02516 -38.43% GROK $0.000859 -14.35%

PANews reported on July 8 that Musk announced that Grok 4 will be live-streamed at 8pm (Pacific Time) this Wednesday, and the xAI team will participate in the entire process. Converted to Beijing time, the live-stream time is 11am Thursday.