Court closes Tornado Cash sanctions case ahead of co-founder’s trial

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 17:19
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.08-12.08%

A years-long legal battle between crypto policy group Coin Center and the US Treasury Department over the sanctioning of crypto mixer Tornado Cash has officially come to an end.

In a June 7 post on X, Coin Center director Peter Van Valkenburgh announced that the legal fight over the Treasury’s authority to sanction Tornado Cash has come to an end. His post came after the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals officially dismissed the case, per recent filings.

“This is the official end to our court battle over the statutory authority behind the TC sanctions. The government was not interested in moving forward and defending their dangerously overbroad interpretation of sanctions laws,” he wrote.

The dismissal follows a series of earlier rulings, including a November 2023 decision in which a district court rejected Coin Center’s argument that the sanctions violated First Amendment rights, ruling that the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had acted within its authority when it sanctioned Tornado Cash.

OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash back in 2022, claiming the platform aided illegal financial activities, including the laundering of millions by the infamous North Korea-linked hacker group Lazarus. 

But earlier this year, a different Texas court ordered OFAC to lift the sanctions, and the government chose not to appeal that decision. As a result, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals said the case no longer needed to continue.

“The government’s view is that OFAC’s rescission of the designation moots this appeal. Plaintiffs’ view is that this appeal will become moot after the Texas judgment becomes final and unappealable,” the court said.

Still, Tornado Cash’s legal troubles are far from over. Roman Storm, who was indicted by the US Department of Justice over similar allegations of facilitating illicit financial activities, is set to stand trial next week. Storm has consistently maintained his innocence, stating that neither he nor his co-founders knowingly enabled criminal activity through the platform.

Fellow Tornado Cash co-founder Alexey Pertsev was convicted in May 2024 on similar charges and sentenced to 64 months in prison. He was recently released but remains electronically monitored on house arrest. Meanwhile, the third developer involved in the creation of the platform, Roman Semenov, also named in the DOJ indictment, remains at large and has evaded authorities since the initial crackdown.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003674-8.24%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000929-23.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,866.55-11.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01166-24.43%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3383-16.90%
Aster
ASTER$1.399-17.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати