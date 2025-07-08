Metaplanet Tops Tokyo Standard Market With $12.87B in June Trading Volume

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 16:10
Threshold
T$0.01154-25.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,582.25-6.63%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1263-19.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02644-20.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.08-12.08%

Japanese Bitcoin investment giant Metaplanet, which has been continuously increasing its BTC holdings, has seen a significant rise in stock trading volume in June.

According to Reuters, Metaplanet’s trading volume rose to 1.86 trillion yen ($12.87 billion) in June. Tokyo Stock Exchange data shows that the numbers are nearly double the 997.6 billion yen ($6.82 billion) in May.

The firm’s June trading volume surpassed that of Toyota Motor and Sony Group on the prime market, while the top spot was taken by Advantest.

Further, the company has been maintaining its top position since November last year, the report added. The hotelier-turned Bitcoin acquisition company is currently the world’s fifth-largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s Tokyo-listed shares have surged more than 345% this year, after it made a “strategic pivot” to become a Bitcoin treasury firm in 2024.

Japanese Bond Market Chaos: Investors Turn to Metaplanet Due to Transparency

Per Metaplanet’s website, the company now holds 15,555 Bitcoin worth $1.69 billion at press time.

With Japan’s 30-year government bond prices dropping 45% since 2019, investors are increasingly looking into Metaplanet as a Bitcoin proxy, due to the instability in fixed-income markets.

Analysts noted that despite the rally, the company’s market net asset value (mNAV) is reasonable and has room to grow.

Additionally, Metaplanet has been transparent in providing Proof of Reserves for its Bitcoin holdings, unlike its peers. The company CEO, Simon Gerovich, has publicly released on-chain verification of the company’s BTC assets.

This comes in contrast with the largest BTC corporate holder, Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, who recently called on-chain proof-of-reserves a “bad idea” that could pose security threats.

On Monday, Metaplanet announced a 2,205 Bitcoin acquisition, the latest purchase in its aggressive accumulation strategy.

Since early 2025, the company has expanded its Bitcoin holdings from just 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, a fourfold increase in its position in just four months.

Crypto Community Raise Concerns Over Corporate BTC Treasury Strategy

However, there is skepticism among the community around the sustainability of the growing Bitcoin treasury trend. Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, noted that BTC holding firms may have shaky ground, as rising threats might erode shareholder value.

Besides, Glassnode lead analyst James Check, raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. He argues that these firms have “a far shorter lifespan than most expect.”

“It’s about how serious & sustainable your product & Strategy is to sustain the accumulation,” he wrote on X last week.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003674-8.24%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000929-23.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,866.55-11.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01166-24.43%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3383-16.90%
Aster
ASTER$1.399-17.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати