British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:12

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of 2.52 BTC. After this purchase, the total amount of bitcoins held by the company reached 8.70.