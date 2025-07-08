Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round By: PANews 2025/07/08 13:54

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation from Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures and Humla Ventures. The company plans to enhance its collateral and credit functions in subsequent updates. The company provides a middleware solution that connects exchanges, custodians and trading firms. It is designed to optimize capital allocation and post-trade processes through real-time messaging and collateral management, while addressing pre-funding requirements, credit risk and settlement inefficiencies.