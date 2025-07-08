Coinbase crypto lobby urges Congress to back major crypto bill By: PANews 2025/07/08 11:51

US House lawmakers have been urged by 65 crypto organizations to pass the CLARITY Act, which would hand most policing of crypto to the CFTC.